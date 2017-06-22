Cricket Ireland achieve ICC full “Test match” membership

On a very historic day for sport in the country, Cricket Ireland have been awarded with full membership and Test-playing status of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Following a 10 year quest, Cricket Ireland’s application to become the 11th full member nation of the ICC was passed today during the governing body’s annual conference in London.

ICC chief executive David Richardson praised both Ireland and Afghanistan’s credentials as they become the 11th and 12th members of Test match crickets tight knit club – it’s been almost two decades since Bangladesh were the last country to be granted Test status.

As a result the National Governing Body for Cricket in Ireland will feel the benefits as they will receive an increase in funding, a chance to play Test cricket and a seat at the sports table.