Cricket – Ireland confirm India matches

Ireland will play India in two T20 internationals in Dublin in June. Both games will be held at Malahide, with the first encounter scheduled for Wednesday June 27 and the second match two days later on Friday June 29.

It will be the first time that the sides have met on Irish soil since they played an ODI in Belfast back in 2007.

The games will be the first T20 internationals for Ireland Head Coach Graham Ford, and the South African is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against such high profile opposition.

“It’s fantastic news for the lads and fans alike,” said Ford. “The matches will of course be a huge challenge for the team, but what an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talents in front of a huge audience, both at the games and live on television.

“I’m sure the players will respond positively to the occasion with the added incentive of knowing eye-catching displays could result in a possible IPL contract.

“We haven’t played our best cricket in the format in recent years which is reflected in the rankings, but what better time to start climbing the ladder again. We have a number of players ideally suited to the short-form and on home soil it’s a great opportunity to cause a shock or two,” added Ford.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom was clearly delighted at securing the two-match series against one of the world’s cricketing superpowers.

“We are excited to welcome back India to Ireland for the first time in 11 years,” said Deutrom. “We are sure crowds will be keen to get a rare glimpse of some of the sport’s T20 superstars in the height of summer in Dublin.

“Cricket Ireland is most grateful to BCCI for its support in the midst of the team’s hectic schedule, and we look forward to working with them on similar opportunities in the future. In what is a signal year for us, we are also delighted to be working once again with Malahide CC and Fingal County Council who always help us put on a great show for players and fans alike.”

2018 is shaping up to be a busy and historic year for the Irish who start the year with a four-match ODI series against the UAE and Scotland this week.

They take part in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in March, while May sees Ireland play Pakistan in their maiden men’s Test Match at Malahide from May 11-15.