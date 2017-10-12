Cricket News – Ireland to face Pakistan in test match debut

Ireland finally learned their opposition for their first match as a test nation with news that Pakistan will come to Dublin.

Themselves and Afghanistan were given test status back in June when they became the 11th and 12th official members of the International Cricket council and Ireland have been on the lookout for opponents ever since.

Ireland have made a name for themselves in cricket circles over the last decade when after they had their first one day international in 2006, they qualified for the following years world cup and gained victories over both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Since then they have defeated West Indies and most notably England in following competitions while they are also winners of the intercontinental cup on four different occasions.

Irish captain William Porterfield is delighted with the news.

“It’s fantastic news for Irish cricket. It’s going to be a bit special and it’s always great to be a part of history.

“There’s a special affinity between ourselves and Pakistan going back to the 2007 World Cup and they’ve been regular tourists here over the past decade.

“Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport and I know how much this game will mean to not only the players but all involved with Irish cricket. It’ll be another step on what has been an incredible journey for our sport in a relatively short passage of time.

“It’s sure to be an incredible and emotional experience for all involved. I know how much this will mean to all the players and just how much we all will forward to our dream of being Test cricketers realised. I’m certain there will be an incredible atmosphere from both sets of fans who will be keen to witness a piece of history.”

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom said “We are excited to welcome Pakistan to Ireland for our inaugural Test match next year,”

“It has been our wish to make our Test debut in front of our own fans within 12 months of becoming a Test nation, and against a big team – so I’m delighted.”