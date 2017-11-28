Cycling Ireland Award Winners 2017

Some of the top names in Irish cycling were in Santry, Dublin, at the weekend for the 2017 Cycling Ireland Awards Night.

In a year in which Irish cyclists won over 20 medals at World and European level and where we saw many outstanding performances with stage wins in major international road races, there were many very worthy award winners.

Outstanding Achievement Awards 2017 went to the following cyclists:

Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley (European Silver Medallists), Killian Callaghan (U21 Enduro World Series Champion), Mark Downey (European U23 Bronze Medallist, Multiple World Cup Winner, World Ranked No.1), Eddie Dunbar (Winner U23 Tour of Flanders), Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Para-cycling World Champions) and Ryan Mullen (European Bronze Medallist).

Special Recognition Awards for their performances during 2017 went to Greg Callaghan (Third Enduro World Series), Lara Gillespie (Silver European Youth Olympics), JB Murphy (European Silver and World Bronze medallist), Robin Seymour (World Masters Champion), Greg Swinand (World Masters Champion) and Xeno Young (World and European Silver Medallist).

Dan Martin won the Best Irish International Cycling Performance which is an award voted for by the Irish cycling media. Martin’s heroics at the Tour de France last July ensured he edged out Sam Bennett, Mark Downey, Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley and Eddie Dunbar.