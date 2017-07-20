Cycling – Silver for JB Murphy at UEC Junior and U23 Track European Championships

Ireland’s JB Murphy won silver in the Men’s Junior Elimination Race in the UEC Junior and U23 Track European Championships in Portugal on Wednesday, in what was the Kildare rider’s first bunch race on an indoor velodrome.

The Irish rider moved to the front of the bunch in the first lap of the knock out race, where he sat for the remainder of the race. Murphy finished in second place to Italian man Michele Gazzoli and Spain’s Unai Iribar took bronze.

The Elimination Race is a ruthless race, with the last rider passing the line on each lap getting eliminated, and the medals being awarded to the last three riders on the track.

Speaking after the race the 17-year-old described a fast race, which he dominated from the start:

“When I pulled my number out of the hat I was towards the back of the bunch, so my coach David [Muntaner] said to sprint to the front, and I was there before the first bell, and sat there for the race.”

Murphy, who already represented Ireland earlier this year in the World Cyclo-cross Championships, went on:

“I sat at the front and rode as fast as I could – and next thing all the big nations went out. I am not even sure what happened in the race, because I sat at the front the whole time. When I looked back there were six riders left, then four and then three – myself, the Italian and the Great Britain rider. Myself and the Italian went shoulder to shoulder and GB was eliminated.”

The GB rider, William Tidball was subsequently disqualified for dangerous riding in the race, with the bronze medal being awarded to Spain’s Unai Iribar.

The UEC Junior and U23 Track European Championships are take place in the Sangalhos Velodrome in Anadia, Portugal, and run until Sunday 23rd July 2017.