Cycling – Three Irish riders in this year’s Paris-Nice from 4th-11th March

There will be plenty Irish interest in the 76th edition of Paris-Nice, the traditional beginning of the European cycling season, which will take place between 4th and 11th March.

Irish riders Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), his cousin Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) will all take to the start line when the ‘Race to the Sun’ commences.

Each start to the season throws up a batch of uncertainties, raises new questions and gives opportunities to hitherto unknown riders or riders reaching maturity. Indeed, very often Paris-Nice is the stage on which the first impressions are either confirmed or swept away.

The 2018 race is open to a renewal of the ranks, even if Team Sky will be lining up with the title holder Sergio Henao, who started the season with a victorious defence of his Colombian Champion’s jersey. Neither Spain’s Alberto Contador nor Australian Richie Porte will be barring his way, but this also means that the many pretenders for victory will be all the more uninhibited.

Having failed to climb higher than the 3rd step on the podium in 2017, Ireland’s Dan Martin is perhaps about to start a season that will be his biggest challenge to date, in his new UAE-Emirates jersey, whilst Esteban Chaves could finally take off this year, as hinted towards with triumph on the Tour Down Under.

It would be no surprise to see Tejay van Garderen taste victory on the time-trial in Saint-Etienne and boss an event that he has never completely tamed (5th in 2012 and 4th in 2013), or to see Jakob Fuglsang (3rd on the Tour of Valencia and 4th in Andalusia) dominate the competition at the resort of Colmiane in a similar manner to his winning ride on the Dauphiné at the Plateau de Solaison.

Ilnur Zakarin could perhaps seize the opportunity to win a stage race that has escaped him since the Tour of Romandie in 2015, if he shows as convincing form as on the day of his victory at the Madone d’Utelle (in 2016).

22 teams: the main participants (as of today)

Australia

Michelton-Scott: Chaves (Col), S.Yates (GB), Trentin (Ita).

Bahrain

Bahrain-Merida: G.Izagirre, I.Izagirre (Spa).

Belgium

Quick-Step Floors: Alaphilippe (Fra), Viviani (Ita).

Lotto-Soudal: Wellens, De Gendt (Bel), Greipel (Ger).

Britain

Team Sky: Sergio Henao (Col), Poels (NL), Lopez, De la Cruz (Spa).

France

AG2R La Mondiale: Gallopin, Vuillermoz (Fra), Naesen (Bel).

Groupama-FDJ: Démare, Molard (Fra).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits: Bouhanni, Laporte (Fra), Jes.Herrada (Spa).

Direct Energie: Chavanel, Calmejane (Fra), Taaramae (Est).

Team Fortuneo-Samsic: Barguil, Pichon, Périchon (Fra).

Delko Marseille Provence KTM: Di Gregorio (Fra), Siskevicius (Lit).

Germany

Team Sunweb: Oomen (NL), Bauhaus (Ger).

Bora-Hansgrohe: Bennett (Irl), Kennaugh (GB).

Kazakhstan

Astana Pro Team: Fuglsang (Den), LL. Sanchez (Spa), Valgren (Den).

Netherlands

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo: Boom, Groenewegen, Gesink (NL).

South Africa

Team Dimension Data: Slagter (NL), Pauwels (Bel), Berhane (Ery).

Spain

Movistar Team: Soler (Esp), Sepulveda (Arg).

Switzerland

Team Katusha Alpecin: Kittel (Ger), Zakarin (Rus).

United Arab Emirates

UAE Team Emirates: Martin (Irl), Kristoff (Nor), Costa (Por).

USA

BMC Racing Team: Van Garderen (USA), Drucker (Lux), Roche (Irl).

Team EF Education First Drapac Cannondale: Rolland (Fra), McLay (GB).

Trek-Segafredo: Degenkolb (Ger), Mollema (NL), Pantano (Col).

There will be extensive TV coverage of Paris-Nice on Eurosport.