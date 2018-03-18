Dan Martin bids to win his second Volta a Catalunya

Ireland’s Dan Martin, who abandoned the recent Paris-Nice race, is back in action this week as the World Tour circuit moves to the Iberian Peninsula for the Volta a Catalunya, from March 19th to 25th, a race he won when riding for Garmin-Sharp in 2013.

The seven stages, with two climbing arrivals and a total of twenty four Mountain Grand Prix, will be kind to riders who can get fired up on the mountains, like Martin, who has no less than four podiums in the Catalonian race.

Speaking ahead of the race, the Irishman reflected on his previous success at the event, stating:

“Volta a Catalunya has always been a special race for me, not only because I have lived in the region now for ten years so it is as close to a home race as I can get, but also because the course is very suited to my characteristics and it was the scene of my greatest stage race victory when I took the general classification in 2013. The 2018 route is very tough and really shows the beautiful region off well.”

Martin said that getting sick during Paris-Nice wasn’t the ideal preparation for next week’s World Tour event:

“It will be a really hard fight for the overall with a lot of the best GC riders in the world riding, but I think we have a great team to attack this race and be successful. Getting sick at the Paris-Nice was not ideal, of course. I had great condition before the race and believe I could have done well there. I’m not sure how the sickness has affected my form, but I’m finally feeling healthy again, so that’s the most important thing.”



Martin will be joined in the UAE Team Emirates squad for the race by Italians Fabio Aru, Roberto Ferrari and Edward Ravasi, Darwin Atapuma (Colombia), Vegard Stake Laengen from Norway, and Australian Rory Sutherland.

Irish riders have won the race three times, Martin in 2013, and Seán Kelly twice, in 1984 and in 1986.

There will be extensive TV coverage of the Basque Country’s premier cycle race on Eurosport, with daily live coverage and a highlights programme each evening.