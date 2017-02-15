Dan Martin named in Quick-Step Floors team for his Tour of the Algarve debut

Dan Martin, a fifth place finished at the recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, has been named in the Quick-Step Floors team for the 43rd Volta ao Algarve which begins on Wednesday.

The Quick-Step Floors team has won on the event on three occasions (2008, 2013, 2014), racking up 11 stage victories in the process with 8 different riders.

This year’s edition is sure to be one of the most difficult and testing in recent history, despite the fact that the sprinters are expected to cut the lion’s share on the first (Lagos) and the fourth day (Tavira). Alto da Fóia (highest point of the race, at 902 meters) and the iconic Alto do Malhão (2.5km, 9.4%) will give the climbers a chance to shine, but also the ground to distance the strong time trialists, who can count on a 18km-long stage against the clock in Sagres to come back into contention.

The other members of Martin’s team will be Fernando Gaviria and Maximiliano Richeze, who won two stages apiece at the Vuelta a San Juan in January, while Dries Devenyns, neo-pro Enric Mas, Zdenek Stybar, Matteo Trentin and Julien Vermote will round up the eight-man squad, giving Quick-Step Floors a balanced and experienced team for the five-stage race.

The race runs from Wednesday 15th to Sunday 19th.