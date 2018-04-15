Dan Martin to contest Ardennes Classics this week

Dan Martin’s UAE Team Emirates will compete in three World Tour races over the long week of the Ardennes Classics; the programme starts with the Amstel Gold Race in Holland today, then there is the Flèche Wallone in Belgium on 18th April, and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Belgium on 22nd April.

Martin has been named as one of the team’s seven riders who will take on the three races, alongside Italians Matteo Bono, Manuele Mori and Diego Ulissi, Rory Sutherland from Australia, Portugal’s Rui Costa and Aleksandr Riabushenko from Belorussia.

Daniel Martin has an excellent record in the Ardennes Classics having won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013, placed second in the 2017 edition of the Doyenne, and has achieved no less than 3 podium finishes in the Flèche Wallonne (second in 2014 and 2017 and third in 2016).

Speaking ahead of this week’s races, the Irish rider said:

“Training has gone well since Volta a Catalunya despite the heavy crash on the last stage. I’ve been in good condition all season but bad luck prevented me from showing it in results. I feel ready to head into some of my favourite races.”

He noted, however, the difficulty of this year’s course for Belgium’s La Flèche Wallone next Wednesday:

“The course of the Flèche Wallone looks a lot more difficult than previous years and will make the final even more testing.”

There will be extensive coverage of the Ardennes Classics on Eurosport.