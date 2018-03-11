Daniel Coyle & Cita win $384,000 5* Grand Prix at Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and Cita have won the $384,000 Douglas Elliman Real Estate Grand Prix CSI 5* at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida.

In a highly competitive Grand Prix, run during a constant downpour, only six clear rounds were achieved from forty starters over the Alan Wade-designed course.

Daniel Coyle and Cita produced the only double clear in the class, as the 12-year-old Holsteiner mare secured the victory in a time of 42.51 seconds.

“I suppose I had a big advantage tonight,” said Coyle of his second to last position in the jump-off. “My plan was to be clear no matter what because there weren’t any at that time, so it worked out well for me.”

Second place went to Brazilian Rodrigo Pessoa on Chaganus. They had a rail down in the double combination and finished in a time of 39.59 seconds.

Another Brazilian rider, Rodrigo Lambre, finished third on Coleman with four faults in a time of 41.62 seconds.

Coyle, from Derry, also won the five-star $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1m45 Power and Speed at the Winter Equestrian Festival a few days ago, when he and Tienna beat fellow Irish rider Shane Sweetnam and Cyklon.

The 12-week Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida continues until 1st April.

Result of the $384,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix

1 Cita and Daniel Coyle (IRL), 0/0/42.51 seconds.

2 Chaganus and Rodrigo Pessoa (BRA) 0/4/39.59 seconds.

3 Coleman and Rodrigo Lambre (BRA) 0/4/41.62 seconds.