Daniel Coyle leads Irish 1-2 in $75,000 in Grand Prix at Wellington, Florida

Week one of the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington, Florida, concluded with victory for Ireland’s Daniel Coyle, riding Cita, in the $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. His fellow Irishman, Conor Swail with Flower finished second, with America’s Catherine Tyree and Bokai placed third.

For the win, 22 year old Coyle defeated his mentor and Cita’s former rider, Conor Swail. Coyle and the 11 year old Holsteiner mare stopped the clock in 37.05 seconds, just ahead of Swail and Flower’s time of 37.16 seconds. Tyree jumped into third place with Bokai in 37.49 seconds.

“This is my first show with that horse and last week was my first week riding her,” Coyle said. “Conor did very well with her, so we knew she was a good horse. It takes me awhile to get used to them, and when I do, I feel very comfortable. I kind of knew her already from working alongside Conor, so I’m very happy. It is only my second week on her, and I really like her.”

Swail went fifth in the jump-off and held the lead until Coyle came along four rounds later to best his time. Commenting on his trip, Coyle explained: “I had seen Conor’s round. I was in the warm-up, and I watched his round because I knew it was going to be fast. Even when we worked together, we were very competitive against each other anyway, so I knew to watch him. Catherine had me very scared as well at the end. It was a great jump-off for somebody to watch, and it was a great jump-off for me to win.”

Despite getting edged out by his former protégé, Swail was happy with his start to the winter circuit and happy to see one of his favorite horses excel under her new rider.

“Last year when I was with Lothlorien, I needed another rider to do the young horses, and I thought Daniel was very well qualified to do that,” Swail stated. “He started here last year and he had done an unbelievable job with all of the horses that he had. Now the situation is a little different, and he has some nicer horses, and he is doing equally as good a job on them. It’s great to see him going well, and that was one of my favourite mares there, so it is great to see her going well. I would prefer he was behind me to be honest with you, but it’s still good. My new mare jumped very well today, and I was very pleased with my own situation going forward. “

Shane Sweetnam, riding Cobolt, finished in 10th position, with former Olympic medallist, Cian O’Connor, further back in 12th place with Seringat.

Final Results: $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix

1. Cita and Daniel Coyle (IRL), 37.05 seconds.

2. Flower and Conor Swail (IRL), 37.16 seconds.

3. Bokai and Catherine Tyree (USA), 37.49 seconds.