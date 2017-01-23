Daniel Coyle shares victory in $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Rd 2

Week two of the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington, Florida, featured the $35,000 Ruby et Violette WEF Challenge Cup Round 2.

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle rode Cita to victory in Section B of the competition while Guatemala’s Alvaro Tejada jumped Agroprosa’s Voltaral Palo Blanco to win Section A

Tejada and Voltaral Palo Blanco had the fast time in 40.82 seconds to win Section A. Coyle and Cita were close behind in 40.86 seconds to earn the win Section B.

McLain Ward (USA) and Contessina Della Caccia placed second in Section A with their time of 40.94 seconds. Beat Mandli (SUI) and Grant Road Partners’ Zander were third in 41.44 seconds.

Emily Moffitt (GBR) finished second in Section B in 41.01 seconds. Laura Chapot (USA) guided Mary Chapot’s ISHD Dual Star to third place honours in 41.47 seconds.

Coyle and Cita, a 13 year old Holsteiner mare just joined up this winter and already earned a major victory with their win in week one’s $75,000 Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Grand Prix.

“I think I understand her now and understand the way she likes to go,” Coyle explained. “She does not like to be told off too much. If you can just let her jump the jumps, and steer her to the right place, she is brilliant.”

Describing his jump-off, Coyle noted, “I actually was planning not to go crazy today. I just went forward from the first jump and tried to stay the same pace. I did eight strides to the double, but it wasn’t crazy. She is naturally very quick. I have only ridden her a handful of times and she is brilliant to me, so I have to be very happy. She is a real winner, and I really hope she goes well on Saturday night as well.”