Darragh Kenny & Cassini Z win $35,000 HITS Classic Grand Prix in Ocala, Florida

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and the 11-year-old gelding Cassini Z won their second Grand Prix in the space of three weeks when claiming the top prize in the $35,000 HITS Classic at Ocala’s five-star Nations Cup show in Florida on Saturday night.

The Irishman, one of just seven riders to go through to the jump-off, guided Cassini Z to what proved a winning clear round against the clock in 35.64 seconds. They finished just over a second ahead of German runner-up Wilhelm Genn with Bugatti (36.72 seconds), while Brazil’s Yuri Mansur finished third with Vitiki in 38.80 seconds.

Kenny and Cassini Z also won the $132,000 Adequan Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida in January.

Darragh Kenny will be hoping his good form continues in this evening’s Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in Ocala, where he rides Go Easy De Muze.

He will be joined on the Irish team by Daniel Coyle (Cita), Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu) and Cian O’Connor with Clenur.

Ireland are drawn first to jump of six teams in the competition which gets underway in Ocala at 6pm Irish time.