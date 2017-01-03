Dates, tickets and players for the 2017 Premier League Darts

We have the list of the dates, tickets and players for the Premier League darts competition with the ten-player field for next year’s £825,000 tournament.

Dutch star Klaasen consolidated his status inside the world’s top ten during 2016, following up a run to the World Championship semi-finals by reaching the last four at the UK Open and the European Championship quarter-finals.

Klaasen previously competed in the 2009 Premier League, and will get a second chance to compete alongside the sport’s elite stars in the forthcoming season, which begins at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Thursday February 2.

Belgian star Huybrechts also returns to make his second Premier League appearance, having previously competed in the 2015 tournament, having reached three TV quarter-finals during 2016 and the World Cup of Darts semi-finals alongside brother Ronny.

With the world’s top four players – van Gerwen, Anderson, Peter Wright and Adrian Lewis – qualifying by right, Klaasen and Huybrechts are two of the six Wildcard selections.

Six-time Premier League champion Phil Taylor is a Wildcard for the first time after dropping down to sixth in the PDC Order of Merit, with fellow former champions James Wade and Raymond van Barneveld joining Dave Chisnall in completing the ten-player field.

The Betway Premier League season will see the ten players face each other once over the opening nine weeks before the bottom two players are eliminated following Judgement Night on March 30.

The remaining eight players then compete over the remaining six league nights for places in the top four to progress to the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 18, with the semi-finals and final deciding the 2017 champion.

A record £250,000 first prize is on offer for the 2017 Betway Premier League champion, with a £25,000 League Leader’s Bonus also on offer for the player who finishes the regular season at the top of the league table.

Tickets for the league nights in Rotterdam, Cardiff and Aberdeen have sold out, but may still be available for other venues, with box office details listed at www.pdc.tv/tickets.

2017 Betway Premier League

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) – reigning Premier League champion

Gary Anderson (Scotland) – 2011 & 2015 Premier League champion

Peter Wright (Scotland) – 2014 World Championship finalist

Adrian Lewis (England) – 2011 Premier League finalist

James Wade (England) – 2009 Premier League champion

Phil Taylor (England) – Six-time Premier League champion

Dave Chisnall (England) – 2015 Premier League semi-finalist

Jelle Klaasen (Netherlands) – 2009 Premier League competitor

Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands) – 2014 Premier League champion

Kim Huybrechts (Belgium) – 2015 Premier League competitor

Prize Fund

Winner £250,000

Runner-Up £120,000

Semi-Finalists £80,000

Fifth Place £65,000

Sixth Place £55,000

Seventh Place £50,000

Eighth Place £45,000

Ninth Place £30,000

Tenth Place £25,000

League Leader’s Bonus £25,000

Total £825,000

Schedule

Night One - February 2, Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Night Two - February 9, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Three - February 16, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night Four - February 23, The Brighton Centre

Night Five - March 2, Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Night Six - March 9, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night Seven - March 16, Rotterdam Ahoy

Night Eight - March 23, The Manchester Arena

Judgement Night - March 30, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night Ten - April 6, 3Arena, Dublin

Night 11 - April 13, Echo Arena, Liverpool

Night 12 - April 20, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 13 - April 27, Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Night 14 - May 4, The Sheffield Arena

Night 15 - May 11, GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen

Play-Offs - May 18, The O2, London

For tickets, see www.pdc.tv/tickets.