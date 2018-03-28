Defending Champion Jon Rahm confirmed for 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Donegal

World Number Three golfer Jon Rahm, 2017 winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation, has confirmed he will attempt to successfully defend his title when the 63rd edition of one of Europe’s oldest championships takes places in Co. Donegal for the first time, at Ballyliffin Golf Club from 5th to 8th July.

Last year’s success was the Spaniard’s maiden European Tour victory and Rahm is aiming to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Colin Montgomerie in 1997.

Rahm treated Irish fans to an unforgettable performance last year at Portstewart, breaking numerous tournament records with a six-stroke triumph courtesy of a remarkable final round 65, which included a hole-out eagle on the fourth hole, followed closely by a run of four successive birdies as well as another eagle.

The 23 year old spoke candidly afterwards about his pride in emulating his hero Seve Ballesteros by winning the historic event, especially in its first year as one of the eight premier Rolex Series events on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, so he is delighted to be returning for his title defence.

Discussing last year’s win, the 23 year old player said:

“It was extremely special last year. Not only was it my first European Tour victory, it was a Rolex Series event and I am a Rolex ambassador so it meant a lot in many ways, but it was also the first time I was leading or tied for the lead going into the final round and to perform the way I did was amazing, making a great par save on two and then holing out on four, on top of the display of golf I had after that.”

After his Irish Open win, Rahm went on to win the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, to become the first multiple Rolex Series event winner. This season he has already added a second US PGA Tour title to his trophy cabinet.

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will be the fourth Rolex Series tournament on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai,

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are on sale at www.europeantour.com/tickets and begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with tickets for Thursday and Friday costing €32 and day tickets for the weekend costing €34 each. An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers five days of world class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs €110.