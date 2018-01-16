Dressage rider Judy Reynolds has her sights set on World Equestrian Games

Kildare Dressage rider Judy Reynolds has set her sights on the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA – having begun this year as the highest-placed Irish Equestrian athlete in the world.

Brilliant performances on the international stage over the past few years from Reynolds and the 16-year-old gelding Vancouver K, has seen the pair rise to 17th place on the Dressage World Rankings. Thirty-six year-old Reynolds, who is based in Germany, is now focused on preparations for September’s World Equestrian Games.

“We are not planning to compete at any of the remaining indoor World Cup rounds. We missed the qualifiers up to now and it’s too late now to start a campaign for the finals. The plan is to focus on being ready for the outdoor season in April with the main aim for this year being the World Equestrian Games,” commented Reynolds.

Ireland meanwhile continues to be a dominant force on the Show Jumping World Rankings, with 10 riders inside the top 100. Wexford’s Bertram Allen is the highest-placed Irish rider at No.20, closely followed by Cian O’Connor at 24 and Denis Lynch at 25.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam is at No.38, with Daniel Coyle at 43, while Shane Breen has climbed 12 places to 47. Conor Swail (59), Darragh Kenny (61), and Richie Moloney (86) have all remained in the top 100 on the latest rankings, while a string of good results from Louth’s Mark McAuley has seen him jump 32 places to No.83.