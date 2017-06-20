Dubai Irish Open Golf free to enter competition – 10 flexi tickets to be won

To celebrate Dubai Duty Free’s third year as the title sponsor for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the world’s largest airport retailer are giving away a fantastic prize before the eagerly anticipated tournament in Portstewart, Co Derry, from July 6-9.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will see Rory McIlroy, the tournament’s host, aiming to defend the title that he won at The K Club, Co Kildare, in 2016. The importance of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been heightened as it is one of seven events on the Rolex Series, and some of the world’s best golfers are lined up to compete in this year’s tournament.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the five pairs of flexi tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, just answer the following question.

Who won the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills?

Jordan Spieth Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson

Email info@sportsnewsireland.com with your answer, name and address.

Closing date 28th June