Dublin Horse Show 2017 – Opening day successes for Greg Broderick & Shane Breen

The 2017 Dublin Horse Show got underway at the RDS on Wednesday with Ireland claiming victory in the first International competition of the week.

Tipperary’s Greg Broderick, riding the 13-year-old stallion Zuidam, took the winner’s prize in the Speed Stakes.

The pair delivered a clear round in a time of 58.94 seconds, nearly a second faster than American runner-up Lillie Keenan with Be Gentle (59.68 secs.).

Darragh Kenny from Offaly finished third with Chakito; they also going clear in 59.79 seconds.

Tipperary’s Shane Breen later made it a clean sweep for Irish riders when scoring a hard-fought victory in the feature Sport Ireland Classic.

Seventeen combinations from 69 starters made it through to the jump-off, with Breen the Tipperary rider drawn last to go against the clock with the nine-year-old stallion, Ipswich van de Wolfsakker.

Bertram Allen held top spot with Izzy By Picobello with a clear in 41.92 seconds, however Breen took nine hundredths of a second off the target to land the winner’s prize of over €8,000 in a time of 41.83.

Allen took runner-up spot, while Anthony Condon from Waterford made it an Irish 1-2-3. Condon posted a time of 42.13 when second to go against the clock to finish third with Balzac.