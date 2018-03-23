Dunlevy and McCrystal in bronze medal race tonight in Rio

Paralympic and Double World Champions on the road Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have qualified for the bronze medal final in the W B Tandem Individual Pursuit at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Their time of 3.36.776 over the 3km race was enough to rank them third, with bronze within their grasps tonight. The pair will compete against New Zealand who finished 5 seconds adrift in fourth with 3.41.509.

Both Irish cyclists have proven their prowess on the road, dominating on world level last year in both the road races and time trials. This year they have switched their attention back to the track and are already guaranteed a higher finish position than their 5th place at the Paralympic Games.

“That was a strong rider there,” said Dunlevy after the qualifiers, “we didn’t know what to expect. We were really up for the gold/silver ride off – we always aim high. We didn’t get that but we are in the bronze medal ride off.”

“I feel it went really well,” added McCrystal, “it’s a year and a half since we last raced on the track, and you don’t know what to expect – but we have trained well and I feel it was a solid ride – there are always improvements. We are in the bronze final – we are going to put our heads down for a few hours, recover and go again.”

The Irish riders will compete against New Zealand’s Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen who pipped them for fourth place at the Paralympic Games, and they are not taking bronze for granted, despite their 5 second lead ahead of the race.

“We know the New Zealand girls will up their game, but we will as well,” stressed a determined Dunlevy, “we will work on a few things that didn’t happen there – I’m looking forward to racing later and hoping to come away with a bronze medal.”

The bronze medal final takes place at approximately 8pm this evening, Irish time.