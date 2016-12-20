eir Sport will continue to broadcast US Masters golf live in the Republic of Ireland

Viewers of the eir Sport pack will continue to be treated to live coverage of the US Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, as eir Sport has renewed its broadcasting rights to the flagship major championship.

eir Sport’s coverage of the 81st Masters Tournament in 2017 will start with the traditional Par 3 Contest on Wednesday April 5th. Live Tournament coverage commences on Thursday April 6th and runs until close of play on Sunday April 9th.

Brian Quinn, Operations Director at eir Sport commented: “We are honoured to continue our live coverage of the Masters on eir Sport. Golf fans in Ireland look forward with great anticipation to the year’s first major and seeing Augusta National in full bloom each April is always worth the wait. We see the Masters as the pinnacle of the golfing year and we are thrilled to be able to bring this to our customers.”

This April, Irish golf fans can look forward to seeing Danny Willett return to Augusta National to defend the title he won in such dramatic circumstances last year. No Irish player has ever won the Masters, but perhaps 2017 can be the year that Rory McIlroy completes the final leg of the career grand slam by capturing the one major that has so far eluded him.

eir Sport is available free to eir broadband customers in the Republic of Ireland as part of the 6 channel eir Sport pack.