Entries open for the Inaugural Irish Teachers Golf Championship

The Inaugural Irish Teachers Golf Championship will take place during the halloween mid-term break, it will give teachers an opportunity to win some prizes for themselves and their school.

The competition which takes place on Wednesday 1st November at Dunmurry Springs Golf Club in County Kildare is open to past and present teachers.

Its open all teachers and staff from primary, secondary and third level education. The 4 Person Team Event is an opportunity for teachers to represent their school and win an attractive prize for both themselves and their school. The event sponsors The Examcraft Group has generously provided golfer prizes of €500 and school prizes of €1,000 making it an attractive opportunity for teachers to make a difference to the bottom line in their school. The Examcraft Group are leading supplier of mock examinations in Ireland.