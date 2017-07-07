EQUESTRIAN – Irish Pony squads announced for European Championships

Horse Sport Ireland are delighted to announce the GAIN Irish pony squads for the upcoming FEI European Pony Championships for Show Jumping, Eventing and Dressage, which take place at Kaposvár in Hungary from July 25th – 30th, 2017.

This years FEI European Pony Championships will see 165 ponies travelling to Hungary representing 19 nations.

Irish Pony team manager Gary Marshall said:

“We have a very strong group of riders and ponies this year which has made selection for me particularly difficult. I am privileged to head up this HSI programme and work with the best riders and ponies in our country within this discipline. I am grateful for all the effort, hard work and financial support put in by the riders, parents, owners, sponsors and the support teams throughout the year, without which it would not be possible to take a team to the Championships. I believe that the HSI programme and the European shows have prepared the team well for the upcoming Championships. I know that we are all hungry to have some success this year in Hungary!”

Becky Cullen, manager of the Irish Pony Eventing team commented:

“We are really excited. We have a good mixture of experience and new combinations. Three of our squad have been at championships before – all be it with different ponies. This is a new venue to us in Hungary and a bit unknown and we are really looking forward to it.”

Irish Pony Dressage Team Manager Anne Marie Dunphy said:

“While three members of my team are making their championship debut in Kaposvár, all combinations have performed consistently throughout the qualifying and selection process. Fielding a team at the Championships for the fourth consecutive year since the inception of the HSI High Performance program is testament to the continued growth of Dressage amongst our youth riders in Ireland.”

GAIN Irish Pony Show Jumping Squad

Harry Allen with Cassandra van het Roelhof

Kate Derwin with Cul Ban Mistress

Seamus Hughes Kennedy with Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH)

Ciaran Nallon with Rextor d’Or

Abbie Sweetnam with Dynamite Spartacus

1st Non travelling Reserve Charlotte Houston with Lea du Genier

2nd Non travelling Reserve Lucy Shanahan with Caliber DE

GAIN Irish Pony Eventing Squad

Hannah Adams with Myshall Rodge (CP)

Isabelle Comerford with Colour Me Fancy (ISH)

Cameron Kiernan with Mr Blueskies

Jennifer Kuehnle with Fernhill Timbacktoo

Romy McCarthy with Aoifes Star (ISH)

Zara Nelson with Millridge Buachaill Bui (ISH)/ Knockbordan Revelation

1st reserve: Lucy Johnston with Tynan Mist (ISH)

2nd Reserve: Jessica McConnell with Finding Nemo

GAIN Irish Pony Dressage Squad

Vicky Campbell with Be My Snowflake

Sive Kearney with Mr Hale Bob

Robyn O Neill with Belsasser

Leah Murphy with RFS Socrates