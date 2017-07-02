Equestrian – Judy Reynolds & Vancouver K win in Austria

Judy Reynolds had the perfect preparation for this year’s European Championships, when the Kildare woman scored a victory in the four-star Grand Prix at Fritzens-Schindlhof in Austria.

Riding the Joe and Kathleen Reynolds-owned 15-year-old gelding Vancouver K, Judy scored 75.58% to take the winner’s prize, more than three percentage points ahead of German runner-up Dorothee Schneider with Fohlenhofs Rock’n Rose (72.340%).

Reynolds came very close to breaking her own Irish international Grand Prix record score of 75.66% achieved when winning the Grand Prix at the CDI-W show in Devon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in October 2016.

Speaking after her victory Reynolds said:

“This was our first international outing since finishing fourth in the FEI World Cup Final in Omaha on April 1st. I was expecting JP [Vancouver K] to be a little bit rusty but he was amazing in training yesterday. He was fantastic today, easy to ride and I could set him and he was there for me. We will compete in the Grand Prix Special on Sunday. This is part of our preparation for the European championships in Gothenburg in August as we haven’t competed in a Grand Prix Special since the Olympic Games in Rio.”