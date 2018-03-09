European Tour golf event in Saudi Arabia in 2019

The European Tour will continue to expand the boundaries of global golf next year when it brings the professional game to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time, with confirmation of a full-field event that will play a key part in the European Tour’s early-season Desert Swing in 2019.

The tournament, the first in a three-year partnership, will take place from January 31 to February 3, 2019, and will be staged at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). Designed by London-based European Golf Design, the course plays to a par of 72 and stretches along the Red Sea coastline.

The venue, which aside from the Championship golf course, boasts a state-of-the-art clubhouse, world class practice facilities and other stunning residential and recreational facilities.

Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour, in welcoming the new event stated: “We are very excited to be talking the first steps toward bringing professional golf to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

“We broadcast live coverage of our tournaments to more than 150 countries every week and we look forward to showcasing Saudi Arabia as part of that arrangement. I also hope this partnership will raise the profile of the game in the Kingdom and that we will see more Saudi players competing at the international level in the future.”

The formal announcement of the tournament, including details of the official event title and prize money, will be made in Saudi Arabia in May.