Felipe Massa to come out of Retirement while Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes

Williams Formula 1 have today confirmed that Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa will drive as part of their team for the 2017 season.

Massa, who confirmed his retirement from the sport last September after a successful 15 year career, has been coaxed out of his decision by the British team just four months later.

His presence at Williams comes as a result of Valtteri Bottas’ big move to Mercedes, where he will partner Lewis Hamilton following World Champion Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement.

While Mercedes themselves have yet to announce the Finn’s arrival, Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams today confirmed as much.