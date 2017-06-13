Ffrench Set to Compete at European Diving Championships

Jack Ffrench will be Ireland’s sole competitor at the European Diving Championships taking place in Kiev, Ukraine this week. Ffrench will dive in the 1M and 3M Springboard events at the Liko Sport Centre with 23 nations competing across the 7 days of competition.

Oliver Dingley will not be competing in Ukraine. The 24 year old picked up an ankle injury last month and although the Rio Olympian is almost at full recovery, his focus will be on the World Championships in Budapest in July. Dingley said “I am very disappointed not to be competing at Europeans but I need to ensure my ankle is fully healed before returning to competitive diving. I was looking forward to making a good push for European medals but unfortunately it is not to be this year.

“The World Championships is now my priority and I am looking forward to representing Ireland against the best divers in the World. I am very lucky that I have a fantastic Strength and Conditioning coach and Physio working with me on my rehab program at the Sport Ireland Institute and I am very optimistic that I will be fit to perform at the World Championships next month. I would like to wish Jack the best of luck representing Ireland on the European stage.”

Action at the European Championships gets underway today (Monday) with Ffrench competing in the 1M Springboard on Wednesday and 3M Springboard on Friday. Ffrench will also be part of a team of 11 divers and swimmers at the World University Games in Chinese Taipei in August.

Speaking ahead of the competition Diving Head Coach Damian Ball commented “We’re all disappointed that Oliver will miss the Euros. It’s now up to Jack to fly the Irish flag in what will be his second European Championships. Jack is a crucial part of our plans to build and develop a team that will consistently deliver results in significant international events over the next 4 years. Oliver’s withdrawal from the Europeans is a precautionary measure. The injury is not too serious, yes he is disappointed to miss the Euros but his main focus this year has always been about the World Championships.”