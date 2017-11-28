Fionnuala McCormack bids for 3rd European Cross Country title at a record 15th championships

Athletics Ireland has named a team of 27 athletes to compete at the 2017 European Cross Country Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, on December 10th.

Kilcoole runner Fionnuala McCormack, a two-time European Cross Country champion, will make a record-breaking 15th appearance at the championships.

The 33 year-old Wicklow native will lead a strong senior women’s team, while Paul Pollock of Annadale Striders, who recently won the Irish Life Health senior men’s title, will head the senior men’s team.

Ireland will also be represented in both the Women’s and Men’s U20 races as well as the Women’s U23 and Men’s U23 races.

U20 Women

Laura Nicholson (Bandon A.C.), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry A.C.), Jodie McCann (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers A.C.), Sophie Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Fiona Everard (Bandon A.C.).

U20 Men

Craig McMeechan (North Down A.C.), Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock A.C.), Charlie O’Donovan (Leevale A.C.), Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.), James Edgar (City of Lisburn A.C.), Darragh McElhinney (Bantry A.C.).

U23 Women

Bethanie Murray (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.).

U23 Men

Tom O’Keeffe (Kilkenny City Harriers), Eoin Strutt (Raheny Shamrock A.C.).

Senior Women

Shona Heaslip (An Ríocht A.C.), Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle & District A.C.), Michelle Finn (Leevale A.C.), Lizzie Lee (Leevale A.C.), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh A.C), Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole A.C.).

Senior Men

Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders A.C.), Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock A.C.), Hugh Armstrong (Ballina A.C.), John Travers (Donore Harriers A.C.), Seán Tobin (Clonmel A.C.), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel A.C.).