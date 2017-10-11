Former football manager Pat Gilroy gets three-year term with Dublin hurlers

It may come as a surprise to many but Pat Gilroy has been confirmed as the new Dublin hurling manager on a three-year term.

Details of Gilroy’s full management team has not been announced, but it is expected that former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham will be an integral part of the backroom team with Cuala manager Mattie Kenny who was also in the running for the job possibly helping out as well.

Dublin will begin 2018 in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League with All Ireland champions Galway so it could prove very difficult to get promoted to 1a, but before that they will travel to AIG Fenway Hurling Classic at Fenway Park, Boston on Sunday 19 November to play Galway, Tipperary and Clare in the comprised format to promote the sport in the US.