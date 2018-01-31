Formula 1 drop grid girls

Formula 1 will no longer use walk-on grid girls, the sport’s organisers have announced.

Grid girls commonly hold the marker boards for each driver ahead of each Grands Prix, while they are also used to form guards of honours for drivers.

However, following a review of the practice it has been decided to do away with grid girls from the start of the 2018 season.

A statement on F1′s official website read: “Formula 1 will end the long-standing practice of using walk-on grid girls, commencing with the start of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. These changes also apply to our other motorsports series that take place during the grand prix weekends.

Formula 1 considers the time spent by teams and drivers on the grid before a race as one of celebration, where guests and various performers can add to the glamour and spectacle of the Grand Prix, enabling promoters and partners to showcase their countries and products.”

The decision was welcomed by the Women’s Sport Trust, who had called on other sports to follow darts’ lead by ceasing to use walk-on girls.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport,” said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

The move comes on the back of the Professional Darts Corporation’s decision to scrap the practice of using walk-on girls to accompany players to the stage.