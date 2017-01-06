Four Downs – NFL Wildcard Weekend Betting Preview

Its the first weekend of knock-out NFL and we have four superb playoff games for which we give our score predictions.

AFC

Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans – Saturday 9.35pm

NFL Network guru Gregg Rosenthal hilariously dubbed this game ‘the first playoff game in NFL history without playoff implications’, and he may not be too far off the mark. The Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans are here because they accumulated the wins, but both have fatal flaws. Oakland, who have not sampled the fresh playoff air since 2002, have to start their third-string quarterback, a rookie named Connor Cook. Houston recently benched their multi-million dollar passer Brock Osweiler, but an injury to his replacement Tom Savage has forced the Texans’ hand: Osweiler is back in.

All of this should add up to a nice side story during the game, but the quarterbacks may be asked to do as little as possible, with both teams relying on their ground games and defenses to get them over the line. In all likelihood, the winner will quickly be eliminated in the next round as the top tier teams come into the tournament after a bye week.

Don’t tell Houston and Oakland fans that, though. The expectation here is for a low-scoring affair pockmarked with ineptitude from the quarterbacks and a handful of standout plays. Despite Houston having home field advantage the Oakland fans always travel in huge numbers, so it may not feel so homely for the Texans.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Texans 17

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday 6.05pm

The Miami Dolphins are considered one of the so-called fraud teams of the playoffs this year, with critics pointing to their soft schedule as the reason for their 10-win season. While that argument certainly has some merit, at times this year the Dolphins, under first-year head coach Adam Gase, have been highly competitive and actually defeated these Steelers early in the season.

Granted, that was a different Steelers team to the one that has put together a seven-game winning streak to finish up the year. The home team has a long-standing tradition of success in big games like these, and the Vegas oddsmakers have tipped the Steelers as heavy favourites. Miami is without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but backup Matt Moore shouldn’t disgrace the ‘Fins if he can remain mistake-free and trust the plan.

What could make the difference here is a superior Steelers defense that, although not world beaters, should have the measure of a Miami offensive line that may not relish pass protection duty if they get into an early hole.

Prediction: Dolphins 17, Steelers 31

NFC

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks – Sunday 1.15am

The Lions have limped into the playoffs off the back of three straight losses after things had looked so good for a possible bye. Not to be, as Detroit fans continue to lament their lack of good fortune. A tall task awaits here, as a daunting trip to Seattle usually spells the end of the line for any team’s playoff dreams.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have done enough but haven’t been too impressive in their predictable march to the playoffs in a weak NFC West division. The offensive line has had serious problems protecting Russell Wilson, whose mobility can sometimes work against him. The Lions have a nice stable of pass rushers to call upon; discipline will be crucial to keeping Wilson under wraps.

Nevertheless, there is an undeniable feeling of inevitability about the Seahawks when they play at home. Their defense should be more than capable of shutting down Detroit’s passing attack, and the Lions’ strength is not running the football. The expectation is that Seattle will do just enough to squeeze out a victory and set up a second-round meeting with Atlanta.

Prediction: Lions 14, Seahawks 24

New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers – Sunday 9.35pm

The cream of this week’s crop of match-ups without a doubt, the meeting of these two storied franchises should be fascinating. There might be no hotter team right now than the Green Bay Packers, who have steamrolled their way past all comers to book their place in the tournament. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers promised better when the team was stuck in a 4-6 rut, and they delivered to finish 10-6.

The Giants have comfortably been in the playoffs for about three weeks, but they finished second to the 13-3 Dallas Cowboys in their division and so have to go on the road for the first week. The task of knocking off Green Bay is unenviable, but this Giants team has been here before. Giants quarterback Eli Manning is 2-0 in the postseason in Lambeau Field, and he will be hoping to stir up some magic this week and see history repeat itself.

Where New York can win this game is with its defense, undoubtedly the strength of this team. They have routinely shut down even the most imposing of offenses this season, but Rodgers will present a different challenge. It is the second meeting of these teams this season; the earlier meeting saw the Packers get the better of the Giants, but the playoffs hold a different charm. The home team just gets the edge.

Prediction: Giants 23, Packers 27

Thanks for reading and be sure to check back next week for the preview of the Divisional Round of the playoffs.