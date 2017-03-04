GAA – The fifteen players who have made their mark in 2017

With just three rounds played in the league, it’s early days but here are the 15 players who’ve caught our eye so far in the spring:

CRAIG LYNCH (Louth) – Hasn’t conceded a goal so far. The quick-thinking keeper always seems to find his team mates.

MARK SHIELDS (Armagh) – As well as fulfilling his defensive roles, Shields also came forward for a crucial goal against Sligo.

PHILLY McMAHON (Dublin) – Dublin’s side are getting smarter he claims but between the corner and central positions, McMahon is playing his part.

RYAN WYLIE (Monaghan) – Monaghan’s unbeaten league start is down to several players with last year’s Ulster under21 winner excelling.

JAMES McCARTHY (Dublin) – The stylish wing-back has recovered from his black card in last year’s All-Ireland final and was instrumental against Cavan.

GARETH BRADSHAW (Galway) – Man of the match against Clare as the Tribesmen went top, Bradshaw scored 1-2 but has looked comfortable at centre back.

JACK McCAFFREY (Dublin) – Wasn’t named originally against Cavan, the former footballer of the year has returned to his consistent displays in the Dublin defence.

PAUL CONROY (Galway) – The driving force in Galway’s promotion push, Conroy has contributed key scores.

KEVIN FEELEY (Kildare) – Kildare’s conductor in the middle, Feely excelled against Meath and Cork in their bright start.

KEVIN O’GRADY (Wexford) – Wexford are riding high on three wins and O’Grady’s 1-2 ensured them a top-of-the-table win against Waterford.

MICHAEL DALY (Galway) – Impressive in the wins against Fermanagh and Clare, he has kicked crucial points to ensure Galway two vital wins.

STEFAN CAMPBELL (Armagh) – Another top performer in Armagh’s campaign, Campbell got the third goal in last week’s win over Longford.

NEIL FLYNN (Kildare) – Their main scorer, a goal against Meath and five points verses Cork gave the Lilywhites their strong start.

DAMIEN COMER (Galway) – Missed the Clare game through injury, he made his mark in the first two outings including 1-2 against Fermanagh.

BEN McCORMACK (Kildare) – What a debut season! A goal in the opening minutes against Meath, he added 1-2 when the Lilywhites faced Cork.