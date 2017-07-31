GAIN Irish Pony Show Jumping crowned European Champions

An incredible performance from the GAIN Irish Pony (U16) Show Jumping team has seen them crowned the new European Champions after they claimed the Gold Medal in dramatic fashion at the FEI European Pony Championships at Kaposvár in Hungary.

Gary Marshall’s team of Wexford’s Harry Allen (Cassandra van het Roelhof), Cork’s Abbie Sweetnam (Dynamite Spartacus (ISH), Mayo’s Ciaran Nallon (Rextor d’Or), and Athlone’s Kate Derwin (Cul Ban Mistress (CP) finished on a total of just four faults after three tough rounds of jumping.

Ireland was in fifth place after the opening round of jumping on four faults, with Britain and France out in front on a clean scorecard. The Irish team fought back over two demanding rounds of jumping on day 2 and didn’t add another fault to finish the competition on just four faults and claim the Gold Medal.

Britain took the Silver Medal on eight faults with the Netherlands finishing in the Bronze Medal position on 10 faults. Ten of Europe’s top Pony teams took part with France finishing fourth, Sweden fifth and Germany in sixth.

A thrilled Irish Pony Show Jumping Team Manager Gary Marshall said:

“These kids were unbelievable. I told them at the start of this week that their name was on this Gold Medal, this was their time but they had to fight for it to make it happen. It was very tight throughout the competition but they stuck to their guns. I always knew they were mentally strong, I told them they were the best five riders in Europe and they believed in themselves. Our fifth man Séamus Hughes Kennedy was here throughout the competition supporting his team mates and he, along with our other riders, have a great chance to add individual medals on Sunday.”