Galway v Tipperary – Preview, betting advice, team news – Start time 4pm

We preview the All Ireland hurling semi-final Galway v Tipperary, we also have team news and betting advice for the 4pm throw in.



They produced two epic GAA hurling All-Ireland semi-final clashes in 2016 and 2015 and they return for a third instalment next Sunday.

Galway will play Kilkenny in the minor semi-final as a curtain-raiser to the senior game next Sunday (2.0). Galway beat Tipperary by a point (0-26 to 3-16) in the 2015semi-final, with the Premier gaining revenge by exactly the same margin (2-19 to 2-18) last year.

It’s going to be very important that the Galway defence can stop Seamus Callanan, and this has made them favourite in many peoples eyes including former Kilkenny player Jakie Tyrrell”I have been edging towards Galway all year so I’m going to stick to my guns. I think they have the better backs and that’s what it’s going to come down to – which backs will perform better on the day?” the former Kilkenny star told RTE.”The Galway defence at three and six – Gearóid McInerney and Daithí Burke – that’s a really strong spine. That will help to get them to get over the line in a very tight game.”

Tyrrell says the duel between Galway’s Joseph Cooney and Tipperary captain Padraic Maher will be worth the admission price alone.

“I feel there will be no sweepers and the Joseph Cooney v Padraic Maher match-up is a mouthwatering one. You have two physically, massive men who are also strong under the high ball. I’m really looking forward to the two of them clashing. If you remember the hit Maher made on Joe Cooney last year, well if we have some of that on Sunday then we’re definitely in forreallygreat game,” he added.

But Tipperary manager Michael Ryan feels his side is slowly making progress since they lost in the Munster championship

“There are four teams in the competition and Tipp have to be careful and value the opportunity because Tipp came from a low base from the first day they played Westmeath up here,” said Ryan.

“That display left a lot of supporters very frustrated. The Dublin game was a marked improvement, while the Clare game was a step in the right direction. It needed to be because that was a quality Clare side.”

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

GALWAY

Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)

Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11 (Leinster semi-final)

Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)

AverageFor:1-29

AverageAgainst:1-15

Galway’s Top Scorers

Joe Canning……..0-26 (0-19 frees, 0-1 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l)

Conor Cooney…..1-12

Conor Whelan……0-12

TIPPERARY

Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26 (Munster quarter-final)

Tipperary 2-28 Westmeath 0-15 (Qualifiers)

Tipperary 6-26 Dublin 1-19 (Qualifiers)

Tipperary 0-28 Clare 3-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

AverageFor:2-28

AverageAgainst:2-18

Tipperary’s Top Scorers

Seamus Callanan………3-29 (0-18frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

John McGrath…………..4-10

John O’Dwyer………….1-13 (0-2 frees, 0-1 s/l)

LAST FIVE SEMI-FINALS

GALWAY

2016 Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18

2015: Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

2012: Galway 0-22 Cork 0-17

2005: Galway 5-18 Kilkenny 4-18

2001: Galway 2-15 Kilkenny 1-13

TIPPERARY

2016: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18

2015: Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

2014: Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-11

2012: Kilkenny 4-24 Tipperary 1-15

2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18

LAST TEN CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

It’s 6-4 to Tipperary in their last ten championship clashes with Galway.

2016: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18 (All-Ireland semi-final

2015: Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2014: Tipperary 3-25 Galway 4-13 (All-Ireland qualifier)

2010: Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2005: Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2003: Tipperary 1-18 Galway 1-17 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2001: Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15 (All-Ireland final)

2000: Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

1993: Galway 1-16 Tipperary 1-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1991: Tipperary 3-13 Galway 1-9 (All-Ireland semi-final)

FLASHBACK…2016 ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18



Galway led by 1-10 to 0-11 at half-time and by 2-15 to 0-19 after 62 minutes but goals by John O’Dwyer and John McGrath set Tipperary on their way to a thrilling victory.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher (0-1), Padraic Maher (0-1); Brendan Maher (0-1), Michael Breen (0-3); Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Noel McGrath (0-3); John McGrath (1-1), Seamus Callanan (0-9 all frees), Niall O’Meara.

Subs: John O’Dwyer 1-0 for O’Meara, Jason Forde for Noel McGrath, Sean Curran for Breen, Tomas Hamill for Kennedy.

Galway: Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Aidan Harte, Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney; David Burke (0-1), Johnny Coen; Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney (1-1), Joe Canning (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65’); Jason Flynn (0-2), Conor Whelan (0-2), Conor Cooney (1-6, 0-4 frees)

Subs: Andy Smith for Tuohy; Cyril Donnellan for Canning; Shane Maloney (0-1) for Whelan; Niall Burke for Cathal Mannion, David Collins for Harte.

Facts every fan should know



*The counties met in this year’s Allianz League final when Galway won by 3-21 to 0-14 in the Gaelic Grounds in April. They led by 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time and second half goals by Jason Flynn (2) and Cathal Mannion helped them to run out easy winners.

*Both Tipperary and Galway have won five and lost five of their last ten All-Ireland semi-finals

Betting advice



Galway are the team of the year so far and bring in Lukasz Kirszensteincas as strenght and conditioning will see them finish strong, so back them -7 at 9/2

Team News

Cathal Mannion is back into the Galway team and Johnny Burke who is based in New York makes the bench.

Galway: Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraig Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Niall Burke, Conor Cooney.

There are two changes to the Tipperary team with Tgoalkeeper Darren Gleeson and corner-back Michael Cahill being recalled to the side

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson; Donagh Maher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Noel McGrath; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.