Galways scoops 2 golds and 1 silver at National Championships

Galway Kettlebell Club took two golds and a silver medal at the AIKLF National Kettlebell Championships at the weekend.

The club also earned two CMS (Candidate Master of Sports)ranks at the event.

The AIKLF event (All Ireland Kettlebell Lifting Federation)was hosted by South Dublin Kettlebell Club at Balinteer Community School in Dublin.

Over 100 athletes from various clubs around Ireland competed at the event which was a team qualifier for the World Championships in Korea in November.

Lifters competed in body weight categories in disciplines Snatch,Jerk and Long Cycle lifting the kettlebell overhead for 10 minutes with winners calculated in accordance with repetitions achieved in ten minutes.

.

“,I’m delighted with the results from Galway,we train hard,eat well and keep a positive mindset to be successful in our sport” says Sarah Smith

Coached for the last 6 years by Mick Kelly,president of AIKLF (All Ireland Kettlebell Federation)and coach to Wexford Youth Team.

“Mick has bought me from amateur level (8kg) to professional level (24kg) which has been hard work but worth it”