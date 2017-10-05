Game preview and betting advice – Georgia Tech v Miami – 8:30 Start time

Georgia Tech will travel to Miami for its first road game of the season on Saturday. This contest should prove pivotal in deciding the ACC Coastal Division champion at the end of the season. Currently, both teams are 2-0 in the ACC and a win this week could pave the way to the Coastal title and a trip to the ACC championship game.

Georgia Tech holds a 3-1 record overall in 2017 and their one loss was a gut-wrenching 42-41 double overtime battle with Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets triple option style offense has them at #2 in the country with 396 rushing yards per game. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads the team in rushing and has been efficient passing the ball when called upon. The defense has played well allowing just 11 points per game over their last 3 matchups.

Miami started the season as a favorite to win the ACC Coastal and they have not disappointed with a 4-0 record so far. They had a huge victory last week beating perennial powerhouse Florida State 24-20 in Tallahassee. However, the Hurricanes suffered a major loss as running back Mark Walton went down for the season with an ankle injury. Miami will lean on quarterback Malik Rosier and hope running back Travis Homer can step up to fill the shoes of Walton.

Prediction and Betting Advice:

Miami has won 7 of the last 8 in this series and I think they will prevail again this year. The loss of Walton is concerning, however Miami has the better all-around team and will also have home field advantage. Georgia Tech will gain yards and score points, but the key for Miami is to prevent the big play. I am taking Miami -6.5.