Game preview and betting advice – Michigan @ Indiana – 5pm start time

Michigan heads to Bloomington to take on Indiana this Saturday in a Big Ten East game. Michigan leads the series all time 56-9 and has won 21 straight against the Hoosiers over the last 30 years. Michigan won by a score of 20-10 last season in Ann Arbor in a game that favored Michigan by 24 points.

Michigan had a heartbreaking loss to in-state rival Michigan State at home last week. It was the first start for quarterback John O’Korn who is replacing senior Wilton Speight after he sustained a season ending neck injury. O’Korn had a rough outing last week completing just 46% of his passes and throwing 3 interceptions. The Wolverine defense has carried the team this season and leads all of college football in yards per game at 213. Up front, they are highlighted by Maurice Hurst who is a potential All-American at defensive tackle and defensive end Chase Winovich leads the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks.

Indiana stands at 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten after blowout losses to Ohio State and Penn State earlier this season. It has been a tale of two teams as Indiana has allowed 47 points/game in their two losses and 11 points/game in their three wins. The Indiana defense showed up big in a shutout victory 27-0 last week against Charleston Southern. On offense, freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey has emerged as a dual threat talent throwing and running the ball.

Prediction and Betting Advice:

Michigan did not look good last week against MSU and seems to have some problems finding themselves on offense. However, the defense can more than make up for offensive struggles. Indiana has some talented players on their offense and has proven they can take advantage of lower tier programs putting up big points. But, the Michigan defense will be too much to handle for Indiana. I think Michigan covers the 7.5 point line by pressuring Indiana into tackles for loss and potential turnovers. The under at