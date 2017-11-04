Game Preview & Betting Advice – Oklahoma(#5) at Oklahoma State(#11) – 8pm

Oklahoma(7-1) travels to Stillwater for their annual rivalry game with Oklahoma State(7-1) known as “Bedlam”. This Big 12 matchup will for sure have an impact on the final standings which will determine who plays in the conference championship game. A loss in this contest will knock either team from a chance at one of the four playoff spots.

Oklahoma landed just outside the top four at #5 in the first college football playoff rankings that were released earlier this week. They have been impressive this season under first year head coach Lincoln Riley allowing just one loss at the hands of Iowa State. They captured a huge win in week 2 when they defeated Ohio State in Columbus. Quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the team with passion and creativity on the field. He ranks second in the nation in quarterback rating and is considered a strong candidate for the Heisman.

Oklahoma State has a quarterback with Heisman potential as well in Mason Rudolph who leads the nation with 2,866 passing yards. Senior wide receiver James Washington is Rudolph’s favorite target and the two have hooked up for 1,005 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Cowboys have come out on the short end the majority of this long standing rivalry with an 18-86-7 record all time. However, head coach Mike Gundy has brought the program to new heights and made the rivalry much more competitive in recent years.

Prediction and Betting Advice:

This game is sure to be a high scoring affair as both teams provide fast tempo high scoring offenses and weaker defenses with the over bet set at 76. I think this game will be exciting to watch and should be a close finish. I would favor Oklahoma +1.5 to pull off the victory on the road as Baker Mayfield makes the difference for the Sooners.