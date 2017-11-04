Game Preview & Betting advice – Wisconsin(#9) at Indiana – 4pm

Wisconsin(8-0) will head to Bloomington for a Big Ten matchup with Indiana(3-5) on Saturday as they look to stay perfect on the season. The first College Football Playoff rankings were released earlier this week and found Wisconsin at #9. They are one of three Big Ten teams along with Ohio State and Penn State to make the top 10. This will be the first meeting between Wisconsin and Indiana since 2013 and Wisconsin has won the last 9 contests between them.

Wisconsin is currently undefeated and has a high probability to finish the regular season without a loss earning them a spot in the Big Ten championship game. They should have no problem handling Indiana this Saturday with a powerful offense and smothering defense that ranks 5th in the nation allowing just 12.9 points per game. Running back Jonathan Taylor has carried the Wisconsin offense this season rushing for 1185 yards at 7.4 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns.

Indiana has had a tough road so far this year as this will be their 3rd game against a top ten opponent. Freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey is questionable for the game due to an injury he suffered last week. However, the Hoosiers have fifth year senior Richard Lagow available if needed who looked great week 1 as he lit up the Ohio State defense with 410 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide Receiver Simmie Cobbs is sure to play a big role in any success on offense using his 6’4 frame to create opportunities down field.

Prediction and Betting Advice:

Indiana has shown glimmers of greatness throughout the season, but has not been able to capture a signature win. I think Wisconsin will be too much for Indiana as they look to put up big numbers in hopes of catching playoff committee attention. Get on -11.5 and the score has gone over in all 5 of Wisconsin’s wins against the spread this year.