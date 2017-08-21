GOLF: Ireland’s McBride makes Walker Cup team – Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September

Ireland’s Paul McBride (The Island Golf Club, Dublin) who has been named in the GB&I side to take on the USA at the Walker Cup in Los Angeles next month.

• The R&A announce Great Britain and Ireland team to face the USA in the 46th Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club in September.

• Craig Watson’s team aiming to defend trophy after 2015 victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

• Ten-player team includes five Englishmen, two Scots, two Welshmen and one player from Ireland.

The R&A today announced the Great Britain and Ireland team to face the USA in the 46th Walker Cup match which will be played at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

The GB&I team

David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales

Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales

Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England

Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England

Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England

Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland

Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland

Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England

Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England

Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland

Reserves:

1st Conor O’Rourke, 26, Naas, Ireland

2nd Craig Howie, 22, Peebles, Scotland