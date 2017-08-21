GOLF: Ireland’s McBride makes Walker Cup team – Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September

• The R&A announce Great Britain and Ireland team to face the USA in the 46th Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club in September.
• Craig Watson’s team aiming to defend trophy after 2015 victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
• Ten-player team includes five Englishmen, two Scots, two Welshmen and one player from Ireland.
The R&A today announced the Great Britain and Ireland team to face the USA in the 46th Walker Cup match which will be played at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.
The GB&I team
David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales
Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales
Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England
Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England
Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England
Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland
Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland
Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England
Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England
Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland
Reserves:
1st Conor O’Rourke, 26, Naas, Ireland
2nd Craig Howie, 22, Peebles, Scotland