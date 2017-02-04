Golf News – 2017 Britain and Ireland Walker Cup Squad

An initial 19-man squad for the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team to face the United States at Los Angeles Country Club in September has been announced by The R&A.

The 46th Walker Cup match will be played over the weekend of 9 – 10 September and GB&I will bid to retain the historic trophy after a record 16½ – 9½ victory over the USA at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015.

Colm Campbell, the current Irish Amateur Open Champion, is joined by Paul McBride, Conor O’Rourke and R&A Foundation scholars Alex Gleeson and Stuart Grehan from Ireland. Gleeson is the Irish Amateur Close Champion, while O’Rourke triumphed in the St Andrews Links Trophy last season. Grehan and McBride were team-mates for Ireland at last year’s World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico and won a bronze medal in the Eisenhower Trophy.

The 2016 Amateur Champion Scott Gregory leads a strong English contingent which includes current Lytham Trophy champion Alfie Plant and English Amateur Champion Daniel Brown. Fellow Englishmen Bradley Moore, Marco Penge and James Walker have also been selected.

Robert MacIntyre, who was defeated by Gregory in the final of The Amateur at Royal Porthcawl, joins Craig Howie, Sandy Scott and Connor Syme, his teammates in Scotland’s successful defence of the 2016 European Amateur Team Championship in the squad alongside compatriots Barry Hume and Craig Ross. Hume is a reinstated amateur following a spell in the professional ranks.

Two Welshmen have been selected for the squad: David Boote and Owen Edwards. Stanford University graduate Boote excelled for GB&I against the Continent of Europe in the St Andrews Trophy and made significant contributions to the winning European teams in the Sir Michael Bonallack Trophy and the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The GB&I squad:

David Boote (Walton Heath, Surrey) Paul McBride (The Island, Dublin) Daniel Brown (Masham, Yorkshire) Bradley Moore (Kedleston Park, Derbyshire) Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint, County Down) Conor O’Rourke (Naas, County Kildare) Owen Edwards (Llanwern, Newport) Marco Penge (Golf at Goodwood, Sussex) Alex Gleeson (Castle, Dublin) Alfie Plant (Sundridge Park, Kent) Scott Gregory (Corthampton, Hampshire) Craig Ross (Kirkhill, Lanarkshire) Stuart Grehan (Tullamore, County Offaly) Sandy Scott (Nairn, Nairnshire) Craig Howie (Peebles, Borders) Connor Syme (Drumoig, Fife) Barry Hume (Haggs Castle, Glasgow) James Walker (Oaks, Yorkshire) Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten, Argyll & Bute)

The final ten-man team will be announced in August.