Golf News – Britain & Ireland teams announced

The Britain and Ireland team to face the Continent of Europe in the Vagliano Trophy match at Golf Club Bogogno in Italy on 30th June and 1st July has been named by The R&A.

Elaine Farquharson-Black, who led GB&I to a 11½-8½ win over the USA in the Curtis Cup at Dún Laoghaire in 2016, will captain the team and the Aberdeen-based lawyer will be looking to reverse a run of five consecutive wins by the Continent of Europe.

Not since a 13-11 win over the Continent of Europe at Chantilly twelve years ago has GB&I lifted the Vagliano Trophy. A close match in 2015 ended 12½-11½ at the Malone Golf Club.

GB&I’s chances have been boosted by the inclusion of Leona Maguire, who is currently the number one women’s golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The Irishwoman, who represented her country at the Rio Olympics in 2016, chose to retain her amateur status and finish a degree at Duke University in the U.S. rather than pursue qualification for the LPGA Tour.

Maguire, a member of Farquharson-Black’s victorious Curtis Cup squad will lead the GB&I charge in Italy. She will be joined by her fellow country women and Curtis Cup teammates Olivia Mehaffey and Maria Dunne. Sixteen-year-old Annabel Wilson, the youngest member of the team also joins the team from Ireland.

Mehaffey, currently world ranked number nine, Maguire and Wilson helped Ireland to a historic bronze medal in the Espirito Santo Trophy at the World Amateur Team Championships last year. Mehaffey’s individual wins at the Irish Women’s Open and Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championships in 2016 put her in Farquharson-Black’s plans for the Vagliano Trophy. Dunne, the eldest of the group, joins the team after her recent win at the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play last week.

The format for the Vagliano Trophy is four foursomes ties each morning and eight singles matches on the afternoon of Friday 30th June and Saturday 1st July.

The eight player GB&I team for the Vagliano Trophy match is:

Gemma Clews (Delamere Forest) Sophie Lamb (Clitheroe) India Clyburn (Woodhall Spa) Leona Maguire (Slieve Russell) Maria Dunne (Skerries) Olivia Mehaffey (Royal County Down Ladies’) Alice Hewson (Berkhamstead) Annabel Wilson (Lurgan)

First reserve Lianna Bailey (Kirby Muxole) Second reserve Hollie Muse (West Lancs)

Claire Coughlan-Ryan continues in her role as captain of the Under-16 team to play in the Junior Vagliano Trophy match which runs parallel to the women’s competition.

The Junior Vagliano Trophy takes the form of three junior foursomes each morning and six junior singles matches each day.

The six player GB&I team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy match is:

Sarah Byrne (Douglas) Euphemie Rhodes (Burnham & Berrow) Annabell Fuller (Roehampton) Ffion Tynan (Minchinhampton) Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland) Carys Worby (Newport)