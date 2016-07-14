Golf News – European Senior Golf Tour Schedule for 2017

The European Senior Tour schedule for the forthcoming season, with three new events featuring on the 2017 calendar, has been announced.

The Champions UK Masters is the latest addition to the Senior Tour calendar, joining the European Tour Properties Senior Classic and Sharjah Senior Golf Masters presented by Shurooq as new events in 2017. Discussions are also at an advanced stage for a further new tournament, to be staged in northern Europe in October.

England’s Peter Baker, a member of Europe’s 1993 Ryder Cup side, will make his over-50s debut at the inaugural Champions UK Masters at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club from October 20-22. Forest of Arden was the site of Barry Lane’s emotional British Masters win in 2004 – the 1991 Ryder Cup player’s fifth European Tour victory.

Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 John Jacobs Trophy winner, will begin his Order of Merit title defence in the United Arab Emirates at the first edition of the Sharjah Senior Golf Masters presented by Shurooq, held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

The first edition of the European Tour Properties Senior Classic will be staged at Linna Golf, Finland, from June 21-23. Linna Golf was one of the first venues to join the European Tour Properties network more than ten years ago and hosted the European Challenge Tour in 2009.

The first Major Championship of the season, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held at Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC (May 25-28). Since 2010, the Championship has been won by a Senior Tour member on three occasions, with Roger Chapman triumphing in 2010 and Colin Montgomerie winning consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015.

The European Tour Properties Senior Classic starts a run of six events in seven weeks from June to August. It is followed by the U.S. Senior Open Championship (June 29-July 2), and the Senior Tour will then return to Switzerland and Germany for the Swiss Seniors Open and WINSTONgolf Senior Open from July 7-9 and July 14-16 respectively.

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club plays host to the Senior British Open Championship for the second time since 2014, where Broadhurst will defend the title he won in superb fashion at Carnoustie last year.

The Renaissance Club will host the Scottish Senior Open the week after the Senior British Open Championship (August 4-6), and the Senior Tour returns to Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club for the second edition of the Willow Senior Golf Classic from August 25-27.

The Travis Perkins Masters will be played for the 17th time at Woburn Golf Club, with André Bossert defending his maiden Senior Tour title from September 1-3, followed by the Senior Italian Open presented by Villaverde Resort at Golf Club Udine from September 8-10.

A host of former Ryder Cup players will take to Le Golf National, host venue of The 2018 Ryder Cup, for the second edition of the Paris Legends Championship from September 28-30, exactly one year before the showdown between Europe and the United States.

The season will once again draw to a close in the spectacular Indian Ocean setting of Constance Belle Mare Plage for the ninth edition of the MCB Tour Championship from December 8-10.

Former Ryder Cup Captains Paul McGinley and José María Olazábal are in line to make their Senior Tour debuts this year, as are former Ryder Cup players Peter Baker and Jarmo Sandelin, as well as European Tour winners Gary Orr, Sven Strüver and Carl Suneson.