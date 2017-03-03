Golf News – Irish courses announced for R&A Championships and International Matches in 2019

A selection of the world’s finest golf courses will host R&A Championships and International Matches in 2019.

While The 148th British Open will be played at Royal Portrush from 18-21 July, with golf’s first Championship making a historic return across the Irish sea after 68 years, there is a full season of prestigious amateur championships and international matches being staged by The R&A, with two other Irish courses included on the schedule.

Three prestigious links courses will host the flagship events of the men’s and boys’ amateur seasons. The 124th Amateur Championship will be played at Portmarnock in Dublin, with The Island also hosting stroke-play qualifying for the Championship. It will be the first time The Amateur has been played on the north Dublin peninsula since 1949 when Max McCready defeated Willie Turnesa in the final.

Portmarnock, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2019, has a long history of hosting championships, including professional events such as the Irish Open and the Dunlop Masters, as well as prestigious amateur events including the Walker Cup, the St Andrews Trophy, the Jacques Leglise Trophy, the Canada Cup and the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship.

The Walker Cup will be played at another of the historic venues for The British Open, Royal Liverpool, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its foundation when it hosts the biennial contest between Great Britain and Ireland and the USA for a second time. The Wirral links was the setting for the United States’ 13½-10½ victory in 1983 when it first staged the event.

Royal Liverpool also retains an enduring link with the amateur game, with the club having been instrumental in founding The Amateur Championship and hosting the inaugural event in 1885, and also serving as the venue for the first international match between GB&I and the USA in 1921, which led to the creation of the Walker Cup.

Some key dates for Championships and International Matches in 2019:

The Amateur Championship, Portmarnock and The Island: 17-22 June

The 148th British Open, Royal Portrush: 18-21 July

The Seniors Amateur Championship, North Berwick: 31 July-2 August

The Walker Cup, Royal Liverpool: 7 and 8 September