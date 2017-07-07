Golf results – Jim Carvill wins Irish Seniors Amateur Close Title

Jim Carvill from Banbridge won his first Irish Seniors Close Championship with three strokes to spare at Malone.

Carvill finished with a round of 72, one over for the day and level par for the tournament, as he won with ease from Hugh O’Leary (Castlemartyr). Portmarnock’s Adrian Morrow (60-64), Birr’s Billy Donlon (65-69) and Bangor’s Nigel Woods (70+) were the age-category winners.

For Carvill, this success is added to a CV that also includes the Irish Over-30s (2016), East of Ireland (2005) and South of Ireland (2005) Championships.

Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championships

Results – Malone GC, Friday 7 July

213 J Carvill (Banbridge), 73, 68, 72

216 H O’Leary (Castlemartyr), 72, 70, 74

218 D Shearer (Malone), 75, 72, 71

219 M McMurray (Royal Portrush), 74, 71, 74

220 E Haugh (Castletroy), 72, 73, 75

221 K Bornemann (Douglas), 73, 74, 74; C Murphy (Clandeboye), 72, 81, 68; A Morrow (Portmarnock), 72, 72, 77

222 F Deasy (Cork), 77, 75, 70; J Mitchell (Tramore), 77, 73, 72

223 J Hughes (Woodbrook), 70, 82, 71

224 D O’Neill (Carton House), 78, 72, 74; B Donlon (Birr), 72, 76, 76

225 M Kelly (Naas), 77, 72, 76; G McGimpsey (Royal Portrush), 76, 76, 73; M Quirke (Doneraile), 76, 74, 75; B Hobson (Malone), 75, 75, 75; T Tyrrell (The Heath), 75, 75, 75; J McWilliams (Naas), 73, 76, 76; N Duke (Killiney), 70, 81, 74

226 P Bevins (Carlow), 77, 76, 73; P Sheehan (Ballybunion), 74, 73, 79; D Brabazon (Balbriggan), 71, 77, 78

227 D Hogan (Killeen), 73, 76, 78

228 T Cleary (Cork), 81, 74, 73; J Kelly (Lucan), 81, 72, 75; A Moran (Tuam), 75, 80, 73; M Scott (Hollystown), 74, 75, 79

229 H Smyth (Mourne), 81, 71, 77; P Madigan (Waterford Castle), 79, 76, 74; T McClements (Clandeboye), 75, 76, 78

230 C Mcilroy (Holywood), 79, 71, 80; E Heywood (City of Derry), 77, 78, 75; F Harrold (Castletroy), 76, 76, 78; A Egan (Royal Curragh), 76, 73, 81; B McDonnell (K Club), 74, 80, 76; M Darcy (Tullamore), 73, 79, 78

231 B O’Leary (Greystones), 73, 78, 80

232 G O’Sullivan (Tralee), 76, 76, 80

233 C Walshe (Dundalk), 78, 77, 78; A Lilley (Ballyclare), 75, 75, 83

236 D Smith (Millicent), 78, 77, 81

237 M Eaton (Holywood), 79, 75, 83; D Weekes (Malone), 76, 79, 82

245 N Woods (Bangor), 79, 85, 81

249 H MacKeown (Portmarnock), 82, 83, 84

NON QUALIFIERS

L Halpin (Westport), 82, 74; J Gilbert (Malone), 79, 77; P Reilly (County Loth), 76, 80; P Higgins (Forrest Little), 82, 75; M Gaynor (Co. Meath), 79, 78; P Houston (Galgorm Castle), 79, 78; R McDowell (Royal Belfast), 79, 78; J Coey (Clandeboye), 78, 79; P Mitchell (Holywood), 78, 79; J Williams (Castle), 77, 80; J McVeigh (Carlow), 77, 80; R Cross (Enniscrone), 76, 81; P Lewis (Woodbrook), 81, 77; G Maher (Castletroy), 78, 80; P Comerford (Corrstown), 78, 80; M Coote (Tralee), 78, 80; K Lawlor (Beaverstown), 77, 81; B Brennan (Malone), 77, 81; J Dempsey (Royal Curragh), 80, 79; K Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 79, 80; K Magennis (Banbridge), 78, 81; J O’Brien (Castlemartyr), 76, 83; T Byrne (Greystones), 85, 75; R Timlin (Galway), 83, 77; S McGarry (Ballymena ), 82, 78; K Lapsley (Dunfanaghy), 82, 78; J Doran (Letterkenny), 81, 79; G Bailie (Lisburn), 80, 80; M McCormick (West Middlesex), 79, 81; F Flynn (Laytown and Bettystown ), 78, 82; D O’Donovan (Bandon), 77, 83; N Mannion (Dun Laoghaire), 80, 81; J Field (Tulfarris), 83, 79; D Wilson (Royal Co. Down), 82, 80; R Fitzgerald (Tramore), 82, 81; S Bell (Gracehill), 81, 82; D Francis (Ashbourne), 80, 83; G Alford (Royal Portrush), 83, 81; J Morris (Hollywood Lakes), 81, 83; W Todd (Blackwood), 84, 81; T Griffin (Corballis Links), 84, 81; E Murphy (Royal Curragh), 83, 82; M Galvin (Limerick), 82, 83; P Cox (Balbriggan), 81, 85; M Higgins (Claremorris), 83, 84; P Hautz (Delgany), 82, 85; J Power (Portmarnock), 81, 87; D Mc Inerney (Lahinch), 87, 82; M D’arcy (Oughterard), 83, 86; W Miscampbell (Malone), 82, 87; B Whitaker (Elm Park), 80, 89; D Boyd (Royal Belfast), 84, 86; A Smith (Blainroe), 87, 84; E Connolly (Blainroe), 86, 85; P Fulham (Glenlo Abbey), 85, 86; G Hutchinson (Royal Belfast), 84, 88; P Phelan (Cahir Park), 92, 83; T Collier (Co Louth), 86, 90; S Hosty (Galway), 90, 90; N Gormley (Dungannon), 86, 97

WD D Mulholland (Castlerock), 72, WD; J Gore (Oughterard), 78, WD; R Joyce (Oughterard), 76, WD

NR I Smyth (Clandeboye); A Bell (Greencastle)

RTD S Penney (Galgorm Castle); C Boyce (Rosapenna); M Ahern (Skerries); G Mellerick (Fota Island); K Sheehy (Athlone)