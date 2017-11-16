Great Britain’s 5 winningest players in Davis Cup history

France and Belgium compete in the 2017 Davis Cup final takes place between 24-26 November.

The final takes place in Lille where the hosts are heavy favourites. Those who bet on tennis will currently find odds of 1.26 with Betfair on France winning.

Belgium will be competing in only their third-ever Davis Cup final. They last reached the final only two years ago, where they were beaten by Great Britain.

That British team included Andy Murray who has moved up into the fifth most winningest player in Great British Davis Cup history. He and the top four are as follows:

Fred Perry – 45 wins (7 losses)

Great Britain’s most successful player in the Davis Cup has been the legendary Fred Perry. The former world number 1 won eight Grand Slams during his day, and prior to Andy Murray in 2013, had been the last Brit to win Wimbledon, back in 1936.

Fred Perry was the first player to win the Career Grand Slam and also helped Great Britain to four successive Davis Cup victories between 1933-36.

Mike Sangster – 43 wins (22 losses)

Mike Sangster was a popular British tennis player throughout the 1960s, reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open, though never reaching the final of any Grand Slam.

He was renowned for his fast serve and still holds the record for playing in the most Davis Cup matches for Great Britain (65).

Bobby Wilson – 41 wins (20 losses)

Bobby Wilson played from the mid-1950s to the late 60s but never made it past the quarter-finals at any Grand Slam in the singles competition. Along with fellow Brit, Mike Davies, he was runner-up at Wimbledon in the doubles in 1960.

Although he played in 34 ties, Wilson’s most successful year was 1963 when the British team won the Europe Zone, defeating Sweden in the final, to reach the Inter-Zonal semi-final against the United States.

Tim Henman – 40 wins (14 losses)

Great Britain hadn’t had a Wimbledon champion since 1936 when Tim Henman started playing in the 1990s. The Brit agonised home fans in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002 when he reached the semi-finals but never reached the final.

Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski were Great Britain’s only stars in the 90s and early 2000s and therefore represented their nation in the Davis Cup on several occasions. Henman won 40 of his 54 matches.

Andy Murray (39-8)

The only active player in our list and even then Andy Murray doesn’t always participate in the Davis Cup, Andy Murray has won 39 of his 47 matches and was part of the team that won the tournament in 2015.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion having won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 after winning the 2012 US Open.

