Greyhound Racing – Paddy Power to Sponsor The Fair Warrior Sprint in Mullingar

IGB has unveiled Paddy Power as the new sponsor for the 2015 Fair Warrior Open Sprint Stake in Mullingar. The event begins on Saturday 26th of September with the Final on Sunday October 19th. The prize money is €11,000 with €5,000 to the winner.

According to Geraldine Larkin, CEO IGB, “This is an exciting development and we are delighted to have the backing of a global brand like Paddy Power for one of our sport’s top sprint events. The support of Paddy Power we hope will demonstrate to other potential sponsors the benefits that are available as a result of engagement with greyhound racing.”

Paddy Power, Director of Communications of Paddy Power stated that “ the sponsorship of The Fair Warrior will help ensure top class racing for race goers and for our customers. We believe this is a worthwhile opportunity to support Irish Greyhound Racing and particularly Mullingar Greyhound Stadium in this instance.