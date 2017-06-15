Greyhound racing resumes at Shelbourne Park on Tuesday 20th June

It has been a horrific time for greyhound racing in Ireland, but eventually, their is some good news from Shelbourne Park.

Dublin Greyhound Owners & Breeders Association (DGOBA) have stopped their months of picketing and decided to support the resumption of live racing at Shelbourne Park Stadium. There had been no racing since the announcement that Harolds Cross would be sold to build schools.

Racing will recommence from Tuesday 20 June and will see an increase in live racing at Shelbourne Park and extra supports for the local greyhound community.

Speaking of the resumption of racing at Shelbourne Park, interim CEO of IGB Dr Sean Brady commented “I believe this marks a new beginning for greyhound racing in Ireland. Once the sale of Harold’s Cross is concluded, a bright future free from crippling debt is within sight for our industry. For the first time in years, we can consider increasing prize money, investing in more marketing and upgrading our stadiums.”

Dr Sean Brady continued “I wish to extend my thanks to the DGOBA for their cooperation in settling this dispute. We look forward to welcoming our patrons, Greyhound breeders and owners back to Shelbourne Park next week and to building a successful industry together. The greyhound industry can only ever be successful if we are united together as one team. True to a commitment I made previously, the IGB will host a National Greyhound Consultative Forum within the next 30 days to seek feedback and engagement as to how our industry can move forward together.”

Live racing will return to Shelbourne Park from next Tuesday 20 June. The additional racing and staff from Harold’s Cross will now be accommodated at Shelbourne Park.