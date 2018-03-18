Help Karate champion Caradh O’Donovan win Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020

After winning another Senior National Title in Karate, Caradh O’Donovan has launched an online fundraising campaign to help her qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Only making her switch from Kickboxing to Karate a few months ago, O’Donovan is still a reigning Kickboxing World Cup Champion and is a former World and European Title holder. Already an established member of the Irish Karate Squad her focus is now on qualification for the Olympics in two years time.

The qualification process for Tokyo is intense and requires attendance from athletes at numerous international events worldwide to collect crucial ranking points. This process starts on 1st July 2018 and will finish up in April 2020. Sport Ireland announced their sport investment for 2018 recently and out of a total of €7 million in High Performance funding they have decided to give Karate zero. “It’s really frustrating and disappointing as I know for certain that I have the ability to be the best in the world in this sport but now Karate Ireland have no money to fund us athletes. That’s why I’ve decided to start the online campaign as I have no other choice in order to get to the Olympics in two years time.”

Needing to raise at least €10,000 is a tough ask but with the campaign already hitting €1.4k in the first few days it’s been a great start. “I’m overwhelmed at the support but I know I’ve a lot more to do. I’ll be running the campaign over the coming months until I hit my target. Hopefully if people help me with this I’ll be able to bring back home the medal I know I’m capable of getting.”

Caradh is now focused on selection for the WKF (World Karate Federation) European Championships in May and more WKF ranking events following this. Here is the link to support Caradh on her journey – https://www.gofundme.com/caradhs-olympic-dream