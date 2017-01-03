Highlights: Michael van Gerwen reigns supreme at PDC World Championships

Many have proclaimed MvG’s performance throughout the tournament to be the greatest of all time.

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen is the PDC World Darts champion once again.

The 27-year-old defeated reigning champion Gary Anderson by 7 sets to 3 in a scintillating showing.

Scotsman Anderson was looking to make it 3 World Championships in a row, but was simply second best on the night.

After disposing of Raymond van Barneveld in a semi-final classic, MvG was in similarly clinical form in the tournament’s finale.

The championship’s final two were inseparable through the first four sets, as Anderson twice pegged back Mighty Mike to keep proceedings tense early on.

However, from then on, the Dutchman showed just why he has already been hailed as an all-time great, nailing tough finish after tough finish to amass an insurmountable 6-2 lead.

His clearly shell-shocked opponent did manage to nab the ninth set after MvG’s concentration was broken by a fan running onto the stage, but the Dutchman was not to be denied.

Superior on the night and throughout the tournament, Van Gerwen held his nerve to pick out the bull with his final dart and reclaim the title of the world’s finest player.

The Flying Scotsman could hold his head high following the loss, as not a player in history could have stopped the Dutch maestro on last night’s form.

The pair also set a record during matchplay, racking up a staggering 42 180s to send the adoring Ally Pally crowd into raptures.

The 180 highlights are here:

Extended highlights are here: