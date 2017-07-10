Hockey: Green Army Hold Olympic Bronze Medallists To 2-2 Draw

Hockey World League Semi Finals Johannesburg

Ireland 2(Wilson, Duke)

Germany 2 (Wortmann, Lorenz)

A dramatic finish and a goal in the final second of the game saw the Green Army denied another famous victory over the Olympic bronze medallists.

It was Ireland who started the brighter of the sides with an early chance just escaping the outstretched reach of a diving Deirdre Duke following pin-point passing between Roisin Upton and Gillian Pinder. Moments later Hannah Matthews sent another pass through the German midfield to find Emily Beatty free at the top of the circle but her shot fizzed wide. Lisa Altenburg began to make her presence felt and spun around her marker only to send her strike past the post. Germany didn’t take long to grow into the game as the second quarter began and racked up 4 penalty corners but Ayeisha McFerran kept her goal intact expertly.

The sides exchanged yellow cards early in the second half, a feisty encounter with 5 yellows being dished out in total, and Germany added 2 more PC’s to their tally. McFerran was in inspired form and despite the Irish defence being under somewhat constant pressure their structures looked organised and were frustrating the German forward line. The Olympic bronze medallists elected to remove their GK and enlist a kicking back as Upton received a yellow card. The player advantage worked as Wortmann levelled the game with a tap in from a PC routine in the 56th minute. The monumental defensive effort continued for the Green Army but in the 60th minute it looked like they had snatched a famous victory. Nicci Daly darted off on a signature run, drawing defenders as she went, before firing a pass into the circle where Anna O’Flanagan calmly tipped the ball into the path of Duke who fired goalward. But the German’s won their 10th PC in the final second of the game and Nike Lorenz sent her drag just out of reach of McFerran, a somewhat controversial goal perhaps as it appeared the PC clock hadn’t reached zero and the Irish were still setting themselves.

However, a draw against the Olympic bronze medallists leaves the Irish with plenty of positives in their second game of World League. Head Coach Graham Shaw said “I thought the girls executed the game-plan brilliantly and worked incredibly hard. They put a monumental effort in and made it very difficult for the Germans”.

The Green Army are next in action on Wednesday (July 12th) against Poland at 1pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland men’s hockey team continue their World League campaign tomorrow (5pm Irish time) against Belgium, shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, G Pinder, R Upton, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson

Subs: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, E Beatty, S Loughran, C Watkins, L Colvin, D Duke

Germany: N Lorenz, C Stapenhorst, J Muller-Wieland (Captain), N Heyn, J Teschke, L Altenburg, J Ciupka, F Hauke, C Pieper, M Mavers, H Granitzki

Subs: L Schneider, E Grave, T Martin Pelegrina, C Nobis, N Notman, A Wortmann, V Huse

Women:

Pool A Pool B

England Argentina

Germany USA

Japan South Africa

Ireland India

Poland Chile

NB. Times listed are local (Johannesburg)

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS July 8, 2017 Pool A 12:00 JPN 1-1 IRL Pool A 14:00 GER 1-0 POL Pool B 16:00 USA 1-0 CHI Pool B 18:00 RSA 0-0 IND July 10, 2017 Pool B 12:00 ARG 2-0 CHI Pool A 14:00 GER 2-2 IRL Pool A 16:00 ENG – POL Pool B 18:00 USA – IND July 12, 2017 Pool B 12:00 IND – CHI Pool A 14:00 IRL – POL Pool A 16:00 JPN – ENG Pool B 18:00 RSA – ARG July 14, 2017 Pool A 12:00 POL – JPN Pool B 14:00 CHI – RSA Pool B 16:00 USA – ARG Pool A 18:00 GER – ENG July 16, 2017 Pool A 12:00 JPN – GER Pool A 14:00 ENG – IRL Pool B 16:00 RSA – USA Pool B 18:00 ARG – IND July 18, 2017 QF 11:15 - QF 13:30 - QF 15:45 - QF 18:00 - July 20, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 - 5 / 8 Place 12:15 - 5 / 8 Place 14:30 - Semi Final 16:45 - Semi Final 19:00 - July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 11:15 - 5th/6th Place 13:30 - July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 11:00 - Final 15:30 -

Men:

Pool A Pool B

Australia Germany

New Zealand Belgium

Spain South Africa

Japan Ireland

France Egypt

DATE INFO TIME* TEAMS July 9, 2017 Pool A 12:00 NZL 3-3 FRA Pool A 14:00 ESP 2-1 JPN Pool B 16:00 BEL 10-0 EGY Pool B 18:00 RSA 0-2 IRL July 11, 2017 Pool B 12:00 GER – EGY Pool A 14:00 AUS – FRA Pool A 16:00 NZL – JPN Pool B 18:00 BEL – IRL July 13, 2017 Pool B 12:00 IRL – EGY Pool A 14:00 JPN – FRA Pool A 16:00 ESP – AUS Pool B 18:00 RSA – GER July 15, 2017 Pool A 12:00 FRA – ESP Pool A 14:00 NZL – AUS Pool B 16:00 EGY – RSA Pool B 18:00 BEL – GER July 17, 2017 Pool A 12:00 AUS – JPN Pool A 14:00 ESP – NZL Pool B 16:00 GER – IRL Pool B 18:00 RSA – BEL July 19, 2017 QF 11:15 - QF 13:30 - QF 15:45 - QF 18:00 - July 21, 2017 9th/10th Place 10:00 - 5 / 8 Place 12:15 - 5 / 8 Place 14:30 - Semi Final 16:45 - Semi Final 19:00 - July 22, 2017 7th/8th Place 15:45 - 5th – 6th Place 18:00 - July 23, 2017 3rd/4th Place 13:15 - Final 18:00 -

NB. Times listed are local (Johannesburg)